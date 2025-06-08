OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers are heavy underdogs in this series but pulled off a jaw-dropping upset in Game 1, not only did the Thunder control the game for the majority of the contest but Indiana overcame 24 turnovers in the series opener.
Indiana didn't just get a road win, they got a win in this series without playing its best brand of basketball. Oklahoma City has more than enough stuff to clean up in its own right after not giving the lead away until the 0.3 second mark in the final frame, enough to end with a loss.
Each team is seeking its first NBA Championship in club history, the Oklahoma City Thunder can not go down 0-2 in this series if that hope wants to hang around. Here is everything you need to know about this matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 11-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 228.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Without Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams stepping up to support superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's title hopes are dashed. This dynamic young duo has to find a way to impact the game offensively and allow the Thunder to get back on the track on that end of the floor.
Oklahoma City has to take advantage of every single transition chance that this game has to offer. In all likelihood, the Thunder will not be able to generate 24 turnovers again, but how ever many giveaways Indiana has in this tilt must be pounced on.
The Thunder need to shoot the ball better from beyond the arc. OKC was a -7 in 3-point makes on Thursday and it proved costly in a one point game. Oklahoma City needs to lessen that gap against a really good shooting squad, especially at home.
OKC has to find a way to get back to its identity. One of the Thunder's best lineups have featured double-bigs with the team's five best players featuring Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Regardless if that group starts the game or plays any minute against the Pacers best five, it needs to make its way onto the floor.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-0)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ABC, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to win Game 2, a lot will be on the shoulders of the team's co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder need to take advantage of playing at home where role players typically. perform better. Oklahoma City must avoid an 0-2 hole to keep its title hopes off life support.
Up next, the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers will shift the series to Indiana on Wednesday for Game 3 of this best of seven set.
