OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report Game 7 NBA Finals
Oklahoma City is the center of the basketball universe on Sunday. The 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history is set to take place in Bricktown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, two teams hungry for the its first championship in team history.
The Thunder had to battle through plenty of adversity in the regular season with injuries to Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and others bouncing in and out of the rotation while still rattling off 68 wins. However, Oklahoma City has made it to Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals without missing a player in the postseason due to injury outside of redshirt rookie Nikola Topic.
Both teams nearly turn in a bill of perfect health, as Jarace Walker is the only participant in street clothes with a non season-ending injury. Tyrese Haliburton has nursed a calf injury this series, still being tabbed as questionable, but said at Saturday's practice he is good to go for Sunday's Game 7.
These two teams are healthy with its top of the line rotation and get to battle it out for 48 minutes for the right to a title.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton –– Calf: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
The 2024-25 NBA season comes to a close on Sunday, with one of the Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers dancing in the winner circle and planning a parade and the other dealing with dejection in planning for the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
The NBA world doesn't stop spinning for anyone –– not even a rare Game 7 of the NBA Finals as a blockbuster trade goes down hours before tip-off –– the next date on the league's calendar is the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday and Thursday before free agency opens up next Monday.
This game is sure to be unforgettable for each fanbase and league history tells us will have a historic moment that is burned into the memory of every NBA fan around the world. Rarely have these games happened in general, never has it happened between two clubs yet to secure an NBA Championship in team history.