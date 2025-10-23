OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
On Tuesday night, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder made their long-awaited return to the hardwood, facing off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.
In a thrilling double-overtime bout, Oklahoma City would eventually outlast Houston, fouling out Durant to leave with a one-point win.
Still, it was just one of 82 for OKC, and they’ll now look to a Thursday-night bout versus the Indiana Pacers.
Tonight’s game will be a rematch of the Finals, though the NBA injury report has already made sure that things will look a little different tonight. Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s cross-conference game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol
Luguentz Dort — Available: Left ankle sprain
Isaiah Joe — Out: Knee contusion
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Cason Wallace — Out: Knee sprain
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Indiana Pacers injuries:
Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon
Quenton Jackson — Out: Right hamstring
Kam Jones — Out: Lower back
TJ McConnell — Out: Left hamstring
The bad news for Oklahoma City is that its already lengthy injury report has grown since Game 1. Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol due to the Tuesday's grindy bout with the Rockets, and both Cason Wallace and Luguentz Dort were added as well, making up three of the team's five best defenders.
Wallace is officially listed as out for tonight. He played one of the best games of his young career on Tuesday, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing fives assists and nabbing four steals.
The good news is that Dort is a go, as he'll be much needed with just how depleted the Thunder already are.
The Pacers have seen their own share of injuries, most notably Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles' injury suffered in Game 7 of last year's finals. He's likely to be out for the team's entire 2025-26 campaign. Other players listed for Indiana are Jackson, Jones and a high-level guard in McConnell.
The Thunder will need to rely on their depth to keep their winning record alive Thursday night, going to players like Ajay Mitchell, Brooks Barnhizer and more to step in for players on the IR.
The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.