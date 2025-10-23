Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The injury report for Oklahoma City’s second bout of the season.

Derek Parker

Oklahoma guard Cason Wallace (22) poses for a photo shoot during Thunder media day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Oklahoma guard Cason Wallace (22) poses for a photo shoot during Thunder media day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder made their long-awaited return to the hardwood, facing off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

In a thrilling double-overtime bout, Oklahoma City would eventually outlast Houston, fouling out Durant to leave with a one-point win. 

Still, it was just one of 82 for OKC, and they’ll now look to a Thursday-night bout versus the Indiana Pacers.

Tonight’s game will be a rematch of the Finals, though the NBA injury report has already made sure that things will look a little different tonight. Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s cross-conference game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol

Luguentz Dort — Available: Left ankle sprain

Isaiah Joe — Out: Knee contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Cason Wallace — Out: Knee sprain

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon

Quenton Jackson — Out: Right hamstring

Kam Jones — Out: Lower back

TJ McConnell — Out: Left hamstring

The bad news for Oklahoma City is that its already lengthy injury report has grown since Game 1. Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol due to the Tuesday's grindy bout with the Rockets, and both Cason Wallace and Luguentz Dort were added as well, making up three of the team's five best defenders.

Wallace is officially listed as out for tonight. He played one of the best games of his young career on Tuesday, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing fives assists and nabbing four steals.

The good news is that Dort is a go, as he'll be much needed with just how depleted the Thunder already are.

The Pacers have seen their own share of injuries, most notably Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles' injury suffered in Game 7 of last year's finals. He's likely to be out for the team's entire 2025-26 campaign. Other players listed for Indiana are Jackson, Jones and a high-level guard in McConnell.

The Thunder will need to rely on their depth to keep their winning record alive Thursday night, going to players like Ajay Mitchell, Brooks Barnhizer and more to step in for players on the IR.

The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News