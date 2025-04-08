OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night inside the Paycom Center in a game where the Lakers list half its rotation as questionable, fresh off a dominating win in Bricktown.
The Lakers and Thunder are each managing a back-to-back set, with the Lakers having an emotionally charged game on deck in Dallas on Wednesday.
This game is the rubber match of the season series, with the Thunder and Lakers split at a game a piece right now in its three game regular season slate.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the total over/under is 226 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
This game will be hard to get a feel for until JJ Redick and company clear up the conversation of who is playing. However the Oklahoma City Thunder must be better on the defensive end no matter who is on the court. The Thunder's rotations were not as crisp as usual the last two games and that has to change Tuesday to get a win.
In a similar vein, the Thunder must shoot the ball better and find a way to generate more clean looks in the paint against a Lakers team lacking front court depth to make its life easier on this Tuesday.
While Oklahoma City is not playing for anything on the scoreboard tonight, they can get a big confidence boost if Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams post great outings in the Paycom Center in the final regular season home game heading into the playoffs.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (48-30)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: Questionable
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT
Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT
Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT
Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT
Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic –– Groin: Questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith –– Ankle: Questionable
LeBron James –– Groin: Questionable
Austin Reaves –– Ankle: Questionable
Gabe Vincent –– Knee: Questionable
Bronny James –– Illness: Questionable
Rui Hachimura –– Patellar: OUT
Maxi Kleber –– Foot: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to handle the front end of this back to back before jetting off to the valley to take on the Suns. The OKC Thunder will be aiming for a regular season series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
