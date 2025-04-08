Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers for the final time in the regular season. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket beside Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket beside Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night inside the Paycom Center in a game where the Lakers list half its rotation as questionable, fresh off a dominating win in Bricktown.

The Lakers and Thunder are each managing a back-to-back set, with the Lakers having an emotionally charged game on deck in Dallas on Wednesday.

This game is the rubber match of the season series, with the Thunder and Lakers split at a game a piece right now in its three game regular season slate.

OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Laker
Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the total over/under is 226 points, according to FanDuel.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

This game will be hard to get a feel for until JJ Redick and company clear up the conversation of who is playing. However the Oklahoma City Thunder must be better on the defensive end no matter who is on the court. The Thunder's rotations were not as crisp as usual the last two games and that has to change Tuesday to get a win.

In a similar vein, the Thunder must shoot the ball better and find a way to generate more clean looks in the paint against a Lakers team lacking front court depth to make its life easier on this Tuesday.

While Oklahoma City is not playing for anything on the scoreboard tonight, they can get a big confidence boost if Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams post great outings in the Paycom Center in the final regular season home game heading into the playoffs.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (48-30)

INJURIES:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: Questionable

Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT

Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT

Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT

Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic –– Groin: Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith –– Ankle: Questionable

LeBron James –– Groin: Questionable

Austin Reaves –– Ankle: Questionable

Gabe Vincent –– Knee: Questionable

Bronny James –– Illness: Questionable

Rui Hachimura –– Patellar: OUT

Maxi Kleber –– Foot: OUT

Check out  later today for an updated injury report.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

The Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to handle the front end of this back to back before jetting off to the valley to take on the Suns. The OKC Thunder will be aiming for a regular season series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News