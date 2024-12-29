OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back to back, riding a ten game winning streak. These two squads enter the matchup as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference respectively. However, each of them are battling through banged up rosters.
Oklahoma City is riding a ten game winning-streak while Memphis has won two in a row. The Thunder are 10-0 in its last ten, the Grizzlies have rattled off an 8-2 mark in its last ten contests.
This is the first meeting between these two squads this season, who are poised to compete for the Western Conference in April.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Isaiah Hartenstein must stay out of foul trouble in this contest. For as fantastic as the newly acquired big man has been since arriving in Bricktown, is lone complaint has been his ability to pick up quick fouls - in the win against Charlotte the seven-footer picked up three citations at the 5;33 mark of the opeing frame. With Memphis' size, the Thunder will need to lean on Hartenstein early and often.
Jalen Williams has truly struggled offensively all month, Memphis has the receipe to disrupt him making each attempt uncomfortable. With physical defense on the wings and funneling him into the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, it could be another lackluster scoring night for the Thunder's rising star. In that case, someone has to pick up the slack or else Oklahoma City's offense will not have enough juice to pull off a travel back-to-back sweep.
Ajay Mitchell and Jaylen Wells have been two of the most impressive rookies in the 2024 NBA Class, each being picked up in the second round. Given the list of injuries on each side, whichever rookie shines brightest will likely lead his team to victory.
Isaiah Joe continues to struggle from deep, turning in a lousy 1-for-6 night from deep against Charlotte. While Oklahoma City has been able to pull out wins with poor shooting nights, it will be too much to overcome against Memphis if he and his fellow role players hoist up bricks.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to post another MVP-level performance. With the expectation that Williams will struggle, it all falls on the Thunder's superstar to push the winning streak to 11 games on the second night of a back-to-back in a battle of the two best teams out West.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-10)
INJURIES:
On the second night of a back to back, only the Memphis Grizzlies have issued an up to date injury report. The Thunder will not report one until Sunday afternoon. Below is the injury report from the Thunder's previous game.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Lu Dort (ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (quad) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (concussion) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
- Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
- Marcus Smart (Finger) OUT
- Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, December 28, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in their third game in four nights, on the second night of a back to back with a banged up roster. However, the OKC Thunder enter this game to tip-off a five game homestand after spending most of December on the road. Memphis will look to steal a game inside Oklahoma City without star guard Ja Morant.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in its annual New Year's Eve contest on Tuesday.
