OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies to open up a stretch of six of its next seven games against current NBA playoff teams.
These two teams have played twice before with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking both of those contests with one more date on the docket on March 27. This contest will be shown on National Television after being flexed to the ESPN Wednesday Night slot.
The Grizzlies will be hungry, looking to snap a three game skid that has slid them to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Oklahoma City is riding a four game winning streak with an 8-2 record in its last ten games, while Memphis is 3-7 in that same span.
The Grizzlies could be without plenty of key pieces with many rotational players tabbed as questionable and will miss Jaren Jackson Jr. who has been the team's best player this season.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 8-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 250.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have slipped into a defensive lull since the All-Star Break. What has been a historic season on that end of the floor, the Thunder are No. 22 in the NBA defensively since the break, a farcry from what has built its resume. Against Memphis, on ESPN, down its best player, the Thunder have to get back on track on that end of the floor.
On Wednesday, the Thunder need to load up triples to swell a big lead against a team that has labored in the half-court offensively and is missing firepower.
The Thunder have been excellent at creating turnovers and with the pace the Grizzlies want to play at, if Oklahoma City can beat Memphis at its own game it will be a long night for the Grizzlies. If OKC protects the rock while speeding up the Grizzlies ball handlers into turnovers, it limits Memphis' ability to hang around.
Last time out the Thunder did a great job of taking Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey off the floor by creating mismatches that rendered them unplayable. With the current M.A.S.H. unit in Memphis, repeating that formula really shrinks Taylor Jenkins rotation and would lead to a lopsided victory.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-23)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Nasal Fracture) Available
- Isaiah Joe (Back) Questionable
- Alex Caruso (Ankle) OUT
- Dillon Jones (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Branden Carlson (G League) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Santi Aldama (Calf) Questionable
- John Konchar (Knee) Questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (Toe) Questionable
- Ja Morant (Shoulder) Questionable
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Ankle) OUT
- Yuki Kawamura (Hamstring) OUT
- Zyon Pullin (Patellar) OUT
- Jay Huff (G League) OUT
- Cam Spencer (G League) OUT
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are embarking on one of its toughest stretches of the regular season, starting tonight in Memphis. On top of facing a hungry Memphis team, the OKC Thunder have to fend off the fumes that come with a month on the road. The Thunder will leave Memphis following this game and finally set up shop for an elongated home stretch for the first time since early February.
Up next, the Thunder play host to the Portland Trail Blazers, who are now looking to make a play-in push after the Dallas Mavericks got dealt a bad hand with injuries.
