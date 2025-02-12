OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday on the front end of a back-to-back in a set that will conclude its pre All-Star break stretch. The OKC Thunder will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for its last game before the break on Thursday.
The OKC Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Ousmane Dieng as the seven-footer rests on the front end of a back-to-back. The Heat are also dealing with a lengthy injury report which could hamper them inside the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City has already downed the Heat in Miami earlier this season, 104-97 on the second night of a Florida back-to-back.
The Thunder aim for a season sweep of the Heat on Wednesday night for its last home tilt until Feb. 24 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 13-point favorites against the Miami Heat, and the total over/under is 218.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to continue its uptick in 3-point shooting to runaway with a victory against Miami. With Isaiah Joe returning from a knee injury, this should boost what has already been a white-hot lineup as Oklahoma City tossed in a franchise-best 27 triples on Monday inside the Paycom Center.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 50 point games on the last three Wednesdays, could this be the fourth? Who knows, but an MVP level start from the superstar could put this game to bed early for Oklahoma City to better manage the back-to-back set.
Jalen Williams has really found his stride as a scorer, if he is able to continue to help Aaron Wiggins with the second unit scoring, the Heat will have no answers to keep pace.
Oklahoma City will have to deal with the Heat's ability to play zone defense in all likelihood, zones have tripped up the Thunder's offesne at times but they have to break against Miami.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) vs. Miami Heat (25-26)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (Illness) Questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Illness) Questionable
- Kevin Love (Personal) OUT
- Dru Smith (Achillies) OUT
- Nikola Jovic (Ankle) Available
- Josh Christopher (G League) OUT
- Keshad Johnson (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Stevens (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Miami Heat on the front end of a back-to-back just before the NBA All-Star Break. The Thunder have to run through the finish line of its pre All-Star stretch. OKC are favorites to win against the Heat who might be short handed in this tilt.
Up next, the OKC Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night for the second leg of this back-to-back stretch before letting out for a week long All-Star break.
