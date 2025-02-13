Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves [1/13]: How to Watch

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a National TV game which is able to be seen across the nation.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a must-see game on TNT. The Thunder will see Rising Star Chet Holmgrne return to the fold after being out on the front end of this back-to-back set due to rest. Holmgren gets to play in his home state and the Timberwolves have a pair of stars questionable for this matchup.

The Thunder look to extend its winning streak and head into the All-Star Break on a high note while the Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to put a pin in a two game skid and get the car back on the road.

This game will be showcased on National Television and below is the information you need to tune into the contest. Which tips off a touch later than normal.

Oklahoma City and Minnesota have already played once this season as the Thunder earned a New Year's Eve win over the Timberwolves. However, this starts a strange schedule quirk with the two sides playing three times in short order - for Oklahoma City it will face off with Minnesota three times in four games.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 13

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV/streaming: TNT

Total points: Over/Under 225

Moneyline: Thunder -360

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9

