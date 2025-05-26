OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves are hoping to tie the series at two apiece on Monday, while the Thunder need to bounce back from a blowout loss in Game 3.
The Target Center will be rocking and corrections need to be made for Oklahoma City in this game against the Timberwolves. Here is everything you need to know about this matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 3-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 218.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to need to shoot the ball at a high clip in this game from beyond the arc. Minnesota got comfortable in game 3, packing the paint and daring Thunder shooters to stroke it from beyond the arc, and the Bricktown Ballers laid an egg from distance. This allowed the Timberwolves to shut off driving lanes and stiffen up around the rim to the tune of a laboring Thunder offense that posted just 101 points on dreadful 40/31/89 shooting splits.
Minnesota won the turnover battle in Game 3, a feat that just came not happen for Oklahoma City to find an abundance of success as the Thunder have been excellent all season at protecting the ball and forcing gaudy turnover numbers to dominate fastbreak points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have to crack the new code against a crowded lane, if this scoring duo can nail a couple of triples or pull up jumpers a step inside the line, they could force Minnesota to loosen up down low and find scoring chances around the rim.
The simplist key is matching intensity. Oklahoma City did not match the Timberwolves effort-level, physicality or desperation to earn a Game 3 win. If the Thunder repeat that effort in Game 4, it will be a tied series heading back to Bricktown with the momentum on Minnesota's side.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries to report
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, May 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are holding to gain back complete control of this series against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Thunder hold a 2-1 series lead and can gain more seperation with a road win to deject the Timberwolves. However, a Minnesota win unites the pack to a tied series with a Game 5 that will go a long way in deciding the Western Conference Finals.
Up next, the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves get together again inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday for Game 5 of this best-of-7 set.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
