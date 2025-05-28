OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Wednesday gives the OKC Thunder the chance to close out the Timberwolves at home, hoisting the Western Conference Trophy and punching its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
As the Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to stave off elimination, they will have to regroup after a tough loss at home in Game 4. The Timberwolves role players could not have played any better than they did on Monday, but Minnesota's stars let them down to dig a 3-1 hole in this best-of-7 set.
Typically, role players play better at home than on the road. This should tilt that supporting cast battle toward Oklahoma City and put even more pressure on Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. There is also the emotional hurdle of letting go of the rope at home as the Thunder won an all-time instant classic and now return to the friendly confines of the Paycom Center.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to win the hardest game in any series: A closeout game. This one feels bigger than any game this young core has played in together and the biggest moment for the franchise in nine years.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries to report.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either head to Minnesota for Game 6 on Friday night if the Timberwolves can stave off elimination or will be on ice for over a week with Game 1 of the NBA Finals slated to start on June 5 should the OKC Thunder pull off a win tonight.