Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are going toe to toe in the Western Conference Finals that could come to a close tonight inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder and Timberwolves have announced its injury reports.

Rylan Stiles

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Wednesday gives the OKC Thunder the chance to close out the Timberwolves at home, hoisting the Western Conference Trophy and punching its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to stave off elimination, they will have to regroup after a tough loss at home in Game 4. The Timberwolves role players could not have played any better than they did on Monday, but Minnesota's stars let them down to dig a 3-1 hole in this best-of-7 set.

Typically, role players play better at home than on the road. This should tilt that supporting cast battle toward Oklahoma City and put even more pressure on Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. There is also the emotional hurdle of letting go of the rope at home as the Thunder won an all-time instant classic and now return to the friendly confines of the Paycom Center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to win the hardest game in any series: A closeout game. This one feels bigger than any game this young core has played in together and the biggest moment for the franchise in nine years.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

No Injuries to report.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either head to Minnesota for Game 6 on Friday night if the Timberwolves can stave off elimination or will be on ice for over a week with Game 1 of the NBA Finals slated to start on June 5 should the OKC Thunder pull off a win tonight.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News