OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Thunder's traditional New Years Eve home game. Oklahoma City has seen a run of games against short handed opponents and tonight, that streak comes to an end with the Timberwolves at full strength.
This game marks the second of a five game home stand for the OKC Thunder, riding an 11 game winning streak to go with a 26-5 record. Minnesota is starting to find its stride, with a 17-4 record, winners of its last three games.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 216 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Jalen Williams' ability to score in this game will be key for the Oklahoma City Thunder. This has been a largely forgettable month from Williams offensively, but with Rudy Gobert lingering at the rim to deter shots, life will be made more difficult for the drive-heavy swingman. If he can navigate those waters at a high-level the Oklahoma City Thunder would be in a great position to win the game.
Keeping Anthony Edwards in check will be important for the Thunder, this Minnesota offense is uninspiring if you can limit the Timberwolves superstar. Without shot-blocker Chet Holmgren and top-defensive ace Alex Caruso, this becomes a bit more challenging but Lu Dort and Cason Wallace are more than capable to make life difficult on Edwards.
Oklahoma City has to have a sustained shooting night from beyond the arc, Minnesota would struggle to keep pace with the Thunder if they are able to get the 3-point shot to fall to mix into its mid-range and rim shot diet.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-14)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jaylen Clark (GL) OUT
- Jesse Edwards (GL) OUT
- Rob Edwards (ankle) OUT
- Luka Garza (ankle) OUT
- Daishen Nix (ankle) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
These two divisional foes will finish facing off as the celebrations ring out for the New Year. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers to continue its five game home standwith the front end of a back to back.
