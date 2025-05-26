Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The OKC Thunder hope to bounce back from a Game 3 loss.

Rylan Stiles

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are halfway to the NBA Finals with two wins under its belt in this race to four wins, but the Minnesota Timberwolve earned a 42-point win in the third game of this series to get Minnesota on the board.

If the Timberwolves can carry that momentum into Game 4 and get another win on the home hardwood, then Minnesota can feel great about its chances with a series squared through four games heading into a pivatol Game 5 in Bricktown.

The Thunder have to respond after being blown out in Game 3 with a win they put a stranglehold on this series heading back home up 3-1 with a chance to end the series in Game 5 on the home hardwood.

Oklahoma City will need to shoot the ball better than it has to date and provide great intensity on both ends as they lacked force in Game 3 which will be a non negotiable in Game 4.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

No Injuries To Report.

The OKC Thunder have to rebound from a 42 point Game 3 loss in this contest at the Target Center on Monday.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Bricktown for Game 5 of this series which is set to begin at 7:30 PM CT on Wednesday, May 28.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News