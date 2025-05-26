OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are halfway to the NBA Finals with two wins under its belt in this race to four wins, but the Minnesota Timberwolve earned a 42-point win in the third game of this series to get Minnesota on the board.
If the Timberwolves can carry that momentum into Game 4 and get another win on the home hardwood, then Minnesota can feel great about its chances with a series squared through four games heading into a pivatol Game 5 in Bricktown.
The Thunder have to respond after being blown out in Game 3 with a win they put a stranglehold on this series heading back home up 3-1 with a chance to end the series in Game 5 on the home hardwood.
Oklahoma City will need to shoot the ball better than it has to date and provide great intensity on both ends as they lacked force in Game 3 which will be a non negotiable in Game 4.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries To Report.
The OKC Thunder have to rebound from a 42 point Game 3 loss in this contest at the Target Center on Monday.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Bricktown for Game 5 of this series which is set to begin at 7:30 PM CT on Wednesday, May 28.