OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Live Updates for Game 3
Live updates for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
In this story:
On Wednesday evening, the Thunder and Pacers will face off in a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The series is presently tied at 1-1, with the Pacers stealing a Game 1 win behind a last-second shot from star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and OKC coasting to a blowout win in Game 2 via a front-to-back, two-way performance.
Game 3 — the first in Indiana — will likely feature the highest level of play yet, with both teams vying to go ahead in the series.
Here are live updates for Game 3 of the NBA Finals:
Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT
First Quarter:
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter:
Published