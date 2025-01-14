OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers [1/14]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to wrap up an East Coast swing before returning to the Paycom Center for a massive matchup on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 76ers are having a season they wish they could forget but it only gets worse as the updated NBA injury report has been released with plenty of new names on the docket.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (Foot) OUT
- Andre Drummond (Toe) OUT
- Kyle Lowry (Hip) OUT
- KJ Martin (Foot) OUT
- Jared McCain (Knee) OUT
- Caleb Martin (Groin) Questionable
- Tyrese Maney (Hand) Questionable
- Paul George (Ankle) Probable
- Justin Edwards (Ankle) Probable
Updated Betting Odds
Since the Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as an 11 point favorite at FanDuel, the 76ers have added to its injury report in a big way. Kyle Lowry is sidelined, Tyrese Maxey is questionable and even Paul George went from not on the report to probable.
This has led the sports book to swell the line to 13 points with the OKC Thunder trying to pull off back to back lofty covers after blowing out the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
