Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers [1/14]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to wrap up a road trip. With each passing hour, the 76ers injury report only grows which could change the outcome of this game.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) meet on court after 76ers win at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) meet on court after 76ers win at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to wrap up an East Coast swing before returning to the Paycom Center for a massive matchup on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 76ers are having a season they wish they could forget but it only gets worse as the updated NBA injury report has been released with plenty of new names on the docket.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City

  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
  • Adam Flagler (GL) OUT

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid (Foot) OUT
  • Andre Drummond (Toe) OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (Hip) OUT
  • KJ Martin (Foot) OUT
  • Jared McCain (Knee) OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (Hip) OUT
  • Caleb Martin (Groin) Questionable
  • Tyrese Maney (Hand) Questionable
  • Paul George (Ankle) Probable
  • Justin Edwards (Ankle) Probable

Updated Betting Odds

Since the Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as an 11 point favorite at FanDuel, the 76ers have added to its injury report in a big way. Kyle Lowry is sidelined, Tyrese Maxey is questionable and even Paul George went from not on the report to probable.

This has led the sports book to swell the line to 13 points with the OKC Thunder trying to pull off back to back lofty covers after blowing out the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News