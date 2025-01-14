OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview, How to Watch, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, in hopes of swelling its two game winning streak. After dominating the sleepy Wizards, the Thunder have to battle with a 76ers team that is trying to right the ship.
In a season that has been as bad as 30 of Elvis' 33 movies, the 76ers are perfectly mediocre in the last ten games (5-5) and sit two and a half games out of the play-in tournament in the lowly Eastern Conference.
This is a farcry from where the 76ers were expected to be heading into the year, on the heels of the Paul George addition to a core that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with a former Champion Nick Nurse roaming the sidelines.
Alas, this would be the biggest win of the year for Philadelphia but just another ho-hum victory for the Thunder.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 11-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the total over/under is 218 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best defenses in NBA history, with Alex Caruso returning to the lineup in this game against an Embiid-less - and Andre Drummond-less - 76ers, the size concerns are lifted and the dominance can reign down from Oklahoma City. The Thunder should be able to fluster Tyrese Maxey into turnovers and bad shots and with the amount of movement from Oklahoma City's offense, expect Paul George to get bored quickly chasing back cuts and following Isaiah Hartenstein around the hardwood before he darts a pass through lazily swiped hands.
Oklahoma City should only have a chance of losing this game based on shooting variance, so a big game from Isaiah Joe and/or Aaron Wiggins off the bench from beyond the arc would go a long way in putting this game out of reach.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have to start fast and make this another three quarter game. The league's MVP has been able to sit out of eight fourth quarters this season and leaving work early on Tuesday would help manage a three game in four night stretch at the end of the week.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (32-6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-22)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (Foot) OUT
- Andre Drummond (Toe) OUT
- Kyle Lowry (Hip) OUT
- KJ Martin (Foot) OUT
- Jared McCain (Knee) OUT
- Caleb Martin (Groin) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Well Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to topple the 76ers who are missing more than a few pieces in this game. The OKC Thunder will have to stay engaged on getaway day before returning to Oklahoma City to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday after a multi-game East Coast swing.
