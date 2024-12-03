OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a brief one game stay, playing host to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center. This is the final day of NBA Cup pool play and the OKC Thunder need a win and help to make it to the 2024 NBA Cup knock out stage.
The Thunder are fresh off a four game road trip with a 3-1 record. Now, the Oklahoma City take on the Utah Jazz in a game that should be chalked up in a win category shortly afer the ball is tipped.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 15-point favorites against the Utah Jazz, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just simply better than the Utah Jazz. The key to this game is simple: Start fast. If the Thunder can get out and run in transition, cause turnovers and light up the scoreboard it will get late early in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder have to see their role players shoot the lights out of the gym to help them snowball this game. Role players, typically, shoot better at home.
Run up the score. The point differential will be a factor in the Thunder's NBA Cup destiny and with all due respect to sportsmanship, if the Thunder want to advance they have to win big.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (15-5) vs. Utah Jazz (4-16)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Utah Jazz
- Cody Williams (GL) OUT
- Oscar Tshiebwe (GL) OUT
- David Jones Garcia GL) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula) OUT
- Kyle Filipowski (Leg) OUT
- Jordan Clarkson (Planter) OUT
- Collin Sexton (Finger) Available
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to capitalize on this soft schedule ahead for the team. It starts on Tuesday against the lowly Utah Jazz in a do-or-die game for the Thunder's NBA Cup chances. Up next, the OKC Thunder head north to take on the Toronto Raptors.
