OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Game Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards are going toe to toe for Christmas Eve Eve basketball. The Thunder hold to continue its winning streak to eight games after this holiday hoop session in the Paycom Center, after a nine day road trip.
The Thunder and Wizards are two polar opposite teams. Oklahoma City is 22-5 while Washington sits at 4-21.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 18-point favorites against the Washington Wizards, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder simply have to come out with injury in this game. OKC is the far more talented team and should run the Wizards off the floor even with a C level game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams should be able to score at will and slice apart the Washington defense that has shown little resistence.
With Oklahoma City's chaotic defensive style, it should mix well against Washington who turns the ball over the fourth most times in the NBA without a stablizing guard to stop the bleeding. This should end the game quickly, digging the Wizards in a hole too steep to climb out of.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5) vs. Washington Wizards (4-21)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Jaylin Williams is not on the Thunder's injury report, signaling he is set to make his season debut on Monday against Washington.
Washington Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma (ribs) OUT
- Saddiq Bey (knee) OUT
- Bilal Coulibaly (groin) Questiionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will aiming for an eight game winning streak with this game against the Washington Wizards. Up next, the OKC Thunder will travel East after a pair of off days to take on the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets.
