Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Most Underrated Skill is Ball Security
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander improved his statistical profile from the 2022-23 to 2023-24 seasons by increasing his true shooting percentage, 3-point attempt rate, offensive and defensive rebound percentage, assist percentage and steal percentage. He also decreased his turnover percentage from 10.1% to 8.4% in the regular season and 7.8% in the playoffs, resulting in eight fewer turnovers in 17 more cumulative games.
Offensive efficiency is rightfully associated with how well teams shoot the ball. Teams keeping turnovers down also improves efficiency because more possessions instead end in shot attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander exemplifies this importance, as he keeps the ball on a string while having the most scoring and playmaking responsibility on the Thunder.
Most Gilgeous-Alexander turnovers last season came from rushed passes and lost balls inside the arc. He sometimes struggled to pass out of double teams, especially on pick-and-roll blitzes and getting trapped near the elbow; out of all teams, the Kings gave him particular trouble by sending a second defender before he could initiate a play.
The High-Low database reveals that about a third of Gilgeous-Alexander's lost possessions came from him directly losing the ball on steals or unforced errors. On post-up plays during the regular season, he averaged 1.19 points per possession but committed a turnover 14.6% of the time due to offensive fouls and some well-timed strips.
Turnover Type
Frequency
Lost ball
60
Bad pass without double team
51
Bad pass following double team
28
Offensive foul
18
Traveling
15
Palming
4
Double-dribbling
3
Five-second violation
1
Teams also pack the paint to deal with Gilgeous-Alexander driving to the rim, which has led to unsuccessful jump passes and help defenders deflecting normal pass attempts toward the perimeter. Still, this nitpicking only makes his offensive game more impressive because every other player with superstar usage maintains a higher turnover rate.
Gilgeous-Alexander contributes in many positive ways for the Thunder, including high-volume scoring on great efficiency and generating copious steals from clogging passing lanes. His most understated impact of all comes from not turning the ball over often.
