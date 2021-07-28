Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Oklahoma City Thunder Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

The four game preseason slate will prepare the Thunder for their 2021-22 campaign.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s preseason schedule has been announced.

OKC will play four preseason games, one of which in Tulsa, in preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Thunder will open up the preseason at the newly minted Paycom Arena on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets.

Then OKC will hit the road, playing at the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10. The preseason slate will wrap up with a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets, with Game 1 happening on Oct. 13 at Paycom Arena in OKC, and Game 2 moving to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

Read More:

Oklahoma City’s preseason finale will be the 12th preseason game to play in Tulsa.

All games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma, as well as on the Thunder Radio Network on 98.1 FM Oklahoma City. 

Generic
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

Jalen Johnson
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

James Bouknight
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 6

Kemba Walker
News

Report: Thunder Optimistic They Can Trade Kemba Walker Before 2021-22 Season

USATSI_15640305
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Chance on Pure Scorer

Marvin Bagley
News

OKC Thunder: Marvin Bagley Is Perfect Trade Target

Tony Bradley, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics
News

Report: Thunder Not Expected to Sign Tony Bradley Back

NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Preview: Where the Thunder Stand Entering Thursday's Draft