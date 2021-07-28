Oklahoma City Thunder Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

The four game preseason slate will prepare the Thunder for their 2021-22 campaign.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s preseason schedule has been announced.

OKC will play four preseason games, one of which in Tulsa, in preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Thunder will open up the preseason at the newly minted Paycom Arena on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets.

Then OKC will hit the road, playing at the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10. The preseason slate will wrap up with a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets, with Game 1 happening on Oct. 13 at Paycom Arena in OKC, and Game 2 moving to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

Read More:

Oklahoma City’s preseason finale will be the 12th preseason game to play in Tulsa.

All games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma, as well as on the Thunder Radio Network on 98.1 FM Oklahoma City.