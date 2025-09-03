Oklahoma Football Head Coach Praises OKC Thunder’s Title Run
For a long time, all Oklahoma City had to boast was football. The entire state of Oklahoma was a football state, and every citizen was either a Cowboy or a Sooner. And while everyone has still kept their alliances when it comes to college football and college athletics, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been a total uniting force across the state.
Cowboys and Sooners alike have found common ground cheering on the Thunder, and it has made the experience even more special. When Oklahoma City got an NBA team, it brought rivals together, and even folks who didn’t care all that much about sports became fully locked in. That’s just the state of Oklahoma, though, they take pride in both the big and small things and rally behind teams like the Thunder.
As college football kicks off, fans of both teams will go their own way for the next few weeks and root on their respective teams. When Thunder basketball starts back up, though, everyone will be back on the same team.
On Tuesday, as Oklahoma gets ready to host Michigan in one of its biggest games of the season, head coach Brent Venables talked a bit of Thunder basketball. He echoed the feelings of many across the state, and highlighted just how important the team and franchise is to the state.
“That’s great for the state,” Venables told reporters. “A lot of people, you give people the hope, and during the course of the season, just week in and week out, and there's a build up to every game.”
Venables can only hope his Sooners come out as prepared as Oklahoma City was all season long. Oklahoma hasn’t had the chance to play on a stage quite as big as the Thunder played on this postseason, but the Sooners are certainly looking to get back to that point.
Over the years, many Thunder players have been seen on the sidelines for Oklahoma games. Russell Westbrook showed up a handful of times, most infamously in a Brian Bosworth jersey. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren frequented Oklahoma home games over the last two years, too. With Norman being so close to Oklahoma City, it makes sense that the players like to enjoy the other big show in town.
The bond between Oklahoma and its sports teams will live on forever, and it's always cool to see the different coaches checking in on all the different teams across the state.