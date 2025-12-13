Jalen Williams is finally coming into form for the Oklahoma City Thunder after a 19-game absence for the superstar forward to start the season.

Missing those games after dealing with a wrist injury back in the NBA Finals a season ago where the Thunder claimed its first-ever NBA title, Oklahoma City regained the one-time NBA All-Star against the Phoenix Suns. Putting him in action for the first time of the year didn't see Williams with an eye-popping stat line, but it's definitely help set the foundation.

Still, Williams did put together an 11-point, eight-assist, four-rebound, two-steal performance in the NBA Cup win over the Suns in group play. This then led to 16-point, 22-point, 15-point, 25-point performances over the course of the next four games—each game showing growth and of course an increase with team cohesion as the Thunder had competed without him for its entire 18-1 start.

Williams has since helped add onto that though, as Oklahoma City's moved along to a 24-1 record, tying an all-time NBA record with the best record in the opening 25 contests of a season. Nearly flawless.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Williams was definitely an impact in the Thunder's first NBA Cup bracket win in the quarter-final over the Suns, yet again. Without a few of its star players including high-level scorer Devin Booker, the firepower of Oklahoma City's defense and transition play was too much, overwhelming Phoenix and moving along to the next round.

Williams boded well in 23 minutes against the Suns to mount the 138-89 dominating victory—putting up 15 points on 62.5% shooting alongside a steal and five assists. His efficiency is rising as he plays more games as expected, leaving him to improve on his current 47.6% field goal shooting average and 28.6 3-point shooting average.

But as the guy who's typically played more up to this point in past seasons, getting truly back into his rhythm alongside his guys will take a bit of time. One thing's for certain with this Thunder team as we've seen thus far—that's not going to stop them from winning.