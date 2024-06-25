Paul George on OKC Thunder Teammate: 'Somebody that I really wish had an opportunity'
On a recent episode of the Podcast P Show, hosted by former Oklahoma City Thunder standout Paul George, the NBA All-Star discussed one of his former OKC teammates.
When discussing a video of Jabari Parker that went viral on social media, George and his co-hosts began to dish about NBA players who were never put in the right position to showcase their talents. The first name George recalled when considering this topic was former Thunder guard Deonte Burton.
"My time in Oklahoma City, there was a kid named Deonte Burton," George said. "You probably don't know who he is, but I used to ask, like 'Why we don't play him?' He played some games when guys went down, like they'd plug him in. In garbage time or they'll plug him in in spurt moments, but I used to see him in practice and I would see his G League games. He was like Zion (Williamson) before Zion. He had that physique, more muscular though. Jump out the gym, strong as an ox, and would lock (you) up. ... That's somebody that I really wish had an opportunity"
Russell Westbrook, a former teammate of Burton in OKC, seems to agree with George's opinion Burton was an underrated player. In a video of the podcast episode posted on Instagram, Westbrook commented, "Facts!!! He still like that!"
A 4-star recruit coming out of Vincent High School in Milwaukee, WI, Burton originally attended Marquette before transferring and finishing his collegiate career at Iowa State. After going undrafted in 2017, Burton spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Summer League before signing with Wonju DB Promy, a professional team in the Korean Basketball League.
Following an outstanding season that earned Burton KBL Foreign MVP honors, the athletic guard was signed by Sam Presti and the Thunder in the summer of 2018, where the former Cyclones standout crossed paths with George.
Despite his athletic traits, Burton appeared in 71 games during his two years with the team, averaging less than 10 minutes per contest. For his career in OKC, the Milwaukee, WI, product averaged just 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
After his time in the Modern Frontier came to an end, Burton played two games for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022-23 season. Currently, Burton plays for Mets de Guaynabo of the BSN, Puerto Rico's top professional basketball league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.