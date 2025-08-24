Power Ranking the OKC Thunder's Top Three Jerseys of all Time
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed their city edition uniforms for the 2025-26 season.
City jerseys have become a staple across the NBA in recent years, as each team is given the opportunity to wear a unique, limited-edition uniform multiple times thorughout the year. Every year, franchises don a new city edition jersey, with some results turning out better than others.
Some clubs have used this opportunity to bring back throwback jerseys, while others have made the experienmented with different color schemes or incorporated elements of local culture and history.
While OKC hasn't tried a uniform from the past yet, as the Thunder are less than 20 years old, the team has used different colors and added a deeper meaning to some of their jerseys.
Here's a look at the best alternate jerseys in the Oklahoma City's history.
Honorable mentions: 2024-25 statement jersey, 2021-22 city jersey
The Thunder's statement edition jerseys are a nice break from the team's usual blue or white uniforms.
Tapping into the third color in OKC's typical uniforms, versions of this jersey have been worn by previous Oklahoma City squads, but last years edition looked more refined than the rest. The slight displacement of letters in the "OKC" logo across the chest creating a static look is a nice touch.
The Thunder's 2021-22 city jersey took design elements from a few previous OKC jerseys while also delivering a completely new colorway.
This all-white uniform featured grey accents with the "OKC" logo running vertically rather than horizontally. In the early 2010s, the Thunder wore a navy blue alternate jersey that spelled "Thunder" vertically, but those uniforms didn't look quite as sleek as this 2021-22 design.
Paired with Oklahoma City's grey city edition court that year, these uniforms deserve more recognition in Thunder lore.
3. 2019-20 city jersey
Oklahoma City's 2019-20 city jersey brought in completely new deisgn elements as the team utilized black and gold for the first time.
In addition to the gold strips down the side of the uniform, the waistline features a depiction of The Survivor Tree at the OKC National Memorial and Museum.
The unique colorway and attention to detail are only part of what make these jerseys special, as the uniform honors those who lost their lives in the tragic Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.
2. 2025-26 city jersey
Another new take on a past Thunder jersey, the team's upcoming city jerseys have a chance to be their best.
WIth a navy blue base, creative font depicting the "OKC" logo and a number of design elements that pay tribute to Oklahoma's First American culture and history, these uniforms have it all.
To reach No. 1, though, we'll have to see what they look like in action.
1. 2018-19 city jersey
The original version of the Thunder's 2025-26 city jersey takes the top spot on this list.
Like this year's version, the uniform honors the state's First American culture, but adds a new uniform color while also incorporating the team's traditional orange.
Sadly, the Thunder won't wear these jerseys again, but this year's city edition is a nice consolation.
