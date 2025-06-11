Quick Start to Game 3 Will be Vital for OKC Thunder
After a Game 2 victory in favor of the OKC Thunder, Game 3 of the NBA Finals will shift to Indianapolis for the first time. It's a game that will be important for both teams in terms of momentum, especially if the Thunder can secure a road win.
That being said, the Pacers will be hungry for a victory after a dud in Game 2. Indianapolis will be a loud and hostile environment for OKC, without a doubt making for an exciting third and fourth matchup.
Getting out to a fast start in the first quarter is in typical Thunder fashion. They've led after the end of each first quarter in the finals so far, with a comfortable lead in the first game. They then tend to go on large runs in the third quarter, but can struggle in the fourth. That being said, when the Thunder start out slow, it normally won't go well.
For the sake of momentum in the series and Game 3 itself, starting out fast in the third installment of the 2025 NBA Finals will be beyond important for Oklahoma City. Not allowing the rowdy Pacers crowd to get into the game, or silencing them before it's too late, will help in a variety of ways.
More specifically, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting involved on offense early on will also be important. That traditionally hasn't been an issue for him and it shouldn't be in Game 3, but crazier things have happened. If he doesn't start out hot in the first quarter, that could be one of many reasons that OKC loses.
It's not like OKC will automatically lose if they start out slow. That being said, plenty of factors will be against them in a hostile environment, if that's the case. If they get out slow on either side of the ball, especially on defense, things could simply spiral. They're known for their defensive prowess and if that aspect of their game isn't clicking for whatever reason, that could throw things off fast.
Plenty of things could go wrong for the Thunder outside of the first quarter and that's more likely to happen. But if things get derailed in the first quarter and Indiana pushes ahead, it will be easy to pinpoint one area where Oklahoma City failed.
Game 3 of the series tips off at 7:30 p.m CT on Wednesday, June 11 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.