Several OKC Thunder Players Projected in Top-10 of DPOY Odds
Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder put out one of the best defenses of all time, using it to cruise to the 2024-25 NBA title.
While it was certainly a team effort, there were plenty of individually talented performers, such as Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and plenty more.
In returning essentially their entire championship unit, Oklahoma City is again projected to be a juggernaut, and with that comes the expectations of awards.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Thunder have three players in the top-10 of Defensive Player of the Year odds.
Holmgren, the team’s force on the interior, comes in at No. 2 only behind budding superstar Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman’s outlook stands at -175 — far greater than Holmgren’s +700 — but OKC’s rim-protector certainly has a chance.
Last season, he played just 32 regular season games due to a hip injury suffered early in the season, but still managed 2.2 blocks per game. Had he been healthy, there was likely a great chance he’d already have the award in his trophy case.
Next season, with a healthy offseason under his belt, he should be one of the frontrunners.
Luguentz Dort comes in at No. 6 on the list, sporting +3500 odds. He’s the team’s best perimeter defender, continually shutting down opposing team’s best options. Oddly enough, the team’s offensive force in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked No. 10 with +5000 odds, largely due to his high amount of steals.
It’s not a given OKC will leave their 2025-26 campaign with the Defensive Player of the Year. But having so many players highly-ranked on the odds list will mean they’ll again field one of the best units in the sport.
Oddly, Jalen Williams — who finished on All-Defense Second Team last season — ranks in the top-20 at +9000. He’s easily the team’s most versatile defender, called on to guard guards, wings, forwards and even centers.
Alex Caruso stands at +20000, likely due to games played rather than skill.
The Thunder will open up their preseason with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 5.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.