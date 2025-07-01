Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Inks Contract Extension With OKC Thunder
The most drama-soaked portion of the offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder came to a close today.
It was never a question of whether superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would ink a long-term deal with the OKC Thunder, but when?
If the MVP waited until the summer of 2026, he could ink a five-year deal worth a projected $379.8 million. On the other hand, this summer the three-time All-NBA guard could put pen to paper on a four-year pact worth a projected $293.4 million.
The difference in the annual value of the contracts is only around $2.63 million, but the question became, why throw that away?
It isn't as though his status in the league will change in a year's time, no matter what does or doesn't happen in the 2025-26 campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander will be a max contract guard.
While the number of years sounds different on paper, neither contract gets him to free agency any faster. With two years remaining on his current deal, the four-year pact still puts him six years away from being on the market. A five-year deal next season with one remaining on his current contract would be the same result.
With no one having a true lean on which direction the superstar would take after letting go of his agent during the 2025 NBA All-Star break.
On Tuesday, the NBA world got clarification on Gilgeous-Alexander's future. The three-time All-Star opted for the four-year extension, gaining security here and now and not letting this story linger into next season.
ESPN reported on Tuesday the Thunder superstar has signed a four-year supermax worth $285 million as Gilgeous-Alexander once again re-ups with Bricktown. This contract gives the Thunder guard the richest annual salary for a player in league history.
Despite this being just a formality, it is always good to have the ink dry on a star's contract versus being in limbo on his official status. The waiting is the hardest part.