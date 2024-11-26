Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lobs Praise Toward Isaiah Hartenstein 'Dream Big Man'
This offseason, Sam Presti went out and signed the best big man money could buy. Isaiah Hartenstein represents the biggest free agent signing in club history, in more ways the one, after inking a three-year $87 Million Dollar pact.
His season debut was delayed by a hand fracture suffered in exhibition play, but it did not take long for Hartenstein to prove he was worth every penny of Presti's summer shopping spree.
Through two games, Hartenstein has turned in two double-doubles averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor.
That has led the Thunder to a 2-0 start during the HArtenstein tenure and has already earned high praise from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"He's a dream big man for a marquee guy," Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I leave the front office stuff to Sam [Presti], I trust him really well. Obviously he reads minds. I didn’t have to say anything.”
Presti did a fantastic job as match maker and the duo is acing their first appearance on the newlywed game. The type of chemistry that would make Bob Eubanks blush.
Hartenstein opens the floor for lead guards with his screen setting ability and post hub playmaking. The Thunder big man has already done wonders for his superstar teammate and rising star Jalen Williams.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.