Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Must Be Ultra Aggressive to Open Round 2
Oklahoma City’s opening round series was a sigh of relief for the Thunder. Of course they were supposed to handle business against the Grizzlies, but after watching a historically dominant regular season, all you want to see is that success translate over to the postseason.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t himself for the first few games of the series, but bounced back in a big way during Game 4 to gain some serious momentum heading into Round 2. The Thunder’s role players stepped up, and the second options looked like flat out stars. But make no mistake, if Oklahoma City is going to make a run at a championship, it’s going to be on the shoulders of Gilgeous-Alexander.
During his rise to stardom, many noticeable differences were on display in his game. The improvements were obvious year to year. One area that Gilgeous-Alexander has always excelled in, and used to his advantage, is his fitness and stamina. He’s a two-way star that competes on both ends of the floor, he consistently leads the NBA in drives to the basket, and he plays heavy minutes night in and night out. It never seems to phase him, and he always looks like the same player throughout the game.
Now, Gilgeous-Alexander is in the perfect spot heading into Round 2. Oklahoma City’s opponent, either Denver or Los Angeles, will be entirely gassed after an opening round battle. After Thursday night, this series is officially going seven games, and Oklahoma City is the main beneficiary. Not only are the Clippers and Nuggets worn down from a full seven games, but Oklahoma City has had an entire week of rest.
Sure, the rest could give the Thunder some rust, but it shouldn't matter. Oklahoma City, and specifically Gilgeous-Alexander, should be able to dominate in transition and at the rim. SGA's endurance has been a bright spot all season, and now, the situation is perfectly positioned for him. If he can exploit the opponent's fatigue, it will give the Thunder a huge edge.
