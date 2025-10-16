Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to OKC Thunder Trade in Netflix Series
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to repeat as NBA champions. The past six champions have failed to make it out of the season round with the last back-to-back winner coming in 2018 with the Golden State Warriors ending their stretch of dominance.
Last season was a special campaign. Not only did superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grab the NBA's MVP award, the Western Conference Finals MVP award and NBA Finals MVP award but he led the league in scoring, graced the cover of NBA 2K26 and inked a super max contract extension.
This was a great year for Netflix to tab the Thunder superstar as one of their five NBA players to follow throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Giving fans a behind the scenes look at his historic campaign that took place a year ago en route to Oklahoma City's first championship.
In the opening episode of the Starting 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was asked about an early season matchup with the L.A. Clippers. This was the first game without Chet Holmgren after he fractured his hip the night before against the Golden State Warriors. Gilgeous-Alexander's co-star forward was forced to play center.
The Thunder superstar? He went for a career-high (at the time) and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an impressive win without a healthy center on the roster with Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams in street clothes.
When asked about this game, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed he does have a chip on his shoulder when facing off with his former team.
The L.A. Clippers shipped the now NBA MVP out of town following his rookie season back in the summer of 2019 along with a historic haul of draft picks to net Paul George from Oklahoma City to pair him with free agent signee Kawhi Leonard.
"Clippers came into town and I would be lying to you if I tell you I didn't get up to play the Clippers every time, for obvious reasons," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I didn't see it coming. I just remember thinking to myself, I had proved to the Clippers organization that I was worth the pick and a good enough basketball player to be their starting point guard...I wanted to make sure Oklahoma City felt like when it was all said and done, they won the trade."
While everyone at the time loved this pick up by the Clippers, not only did Gilgeous-Alexander turn into an MVP player, the Thunder selected his Santa Clara co-star with one of those L.A. picks sent over in the trade.
Mission accomplished from Gilgeous-Alexander. It is clear that the Thunder have won the trade with a title in hand.