Why Upcoming Homestand is Most Important Stretch of OKC Thunder Season

Oklahoma City is back at home for a few games, and this stretch could make or break the Thunder’s regular season.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder wrapped up a five-game Eastern Conference road swing with a loss to the Boston Celtics, snapping the 12-game winning streak Oklahoma City had built over the past few weeks. With that loss dropping the Thunder to 16 losses, they have only a two-game lead in the loss column on the San Antonio Spurs with nine games left.

While the race for the 1 seed looks to be a sprint to the finish line, the Thunder have a chance to put together one of their best stretches of the season over the next week and change. Oklahoma City’s next five games will be at home, and getting some much-needed victories could do wonders for the Thunder in a variety of ways.

While the Thunder will get a couple of tanking teams in this homestand, including the Chicago Bulls to open the stretch on Friday night, they will also have to face the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the Thunder should be confident in their ability to win against those teams in Paycom Center, especially considering this stretch could help seal Oklahoma City’s home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

However, this stretch will be important for more than just getting the top seed. After the Thunder have dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the season, they are finally at full health as they enter this stretch.

That means these next few games will be huge in building some chemistry and getting guys back up to speed for the playoffs, which are just around the corner. Perhaps no one will benefit from this stretch more than Jalen Williams, who has missed a majority of the season and could use as many reps as possible against playoff competition.

After struggling in Boston on Wednesday, Williams should have a chance to bounce back throughout this homestand and get into form ahead of the playoffs. Alongside the Thunder needing Williams to get back into form, rebuilding the chemistry he has with the rest of the core will also be crucial.

Beyond Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also have an opportunity to reestablish himself as the MVP favorite. While the reigning MVP is still the leader to take home another this season, others such as Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama have bolstered their cases in recent weeks.

The Thunder only have a few weeks left in the regular season, and these next few games at home could determine where Oklahoma City stands going into the playoffs.