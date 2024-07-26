Should Alex Caruso be the OKC Thunder's Fifth Starter?
The Oklahoma City Thunder had quite an eventful offseason. It acquired three players through the draft, traded for Alex Caruso and signed Isaiah Hartenstein, creating a clearly different roster than even just last season.
Trading for Caruso meant letting Josh Giddey go, who had been a key piece of the core Oklahoma City has been growing over the last few years. The starting shooting guard spot is now open, and Caruso is the obvious choice to fill in that spot.
There's competition to be had though, specifically from Cason Wallace. The incoming sophomore had an impressive rookie campaign, playing highly efficient offense and hounding defense on the perimeter. With a potential jump this season, the scenario of him being a starter could be a possibility.
However, Wallace's skillset might be best remaining in the backup lead guard role. It'll be important to have a strong floor general behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the bench unit and rotating in the lineup with starters.
Caruso is exactly the type of player the Thunder is looking for in a shooting guard or small forward role, that being 3-and-D play. He shot 40% from behind the arc last season as well as receiving an All-Defensive Second Team selection, so he fits that archetype perfectly.
Alongside Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City would have quite the wing defensive duo in the starting lineup, with also higher potential for 3-point shooting. Giddey was a burden on both of those aspects of the game last year, so, ideally, it would become a more efficient lineup.
The 30-year-old also has given himself the credibility of a "hustle" player, which will be an addicting trait for the team as a whole. He'll be crucial in making tough plays and giving maximum effort every single night, and players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are going to embrace that very quickly.
Caruso is a safe pick as the starter come opening day. The lineup could go through changes throughout the year, but he's shown consistency and quality production for much of his NBA career, and that probably isn't going to change anytime soon.
