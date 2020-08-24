Bayless: Dort Making Presti Look Like a Genius

It's hard to impress Fox Sports's, Skip Bayless. Bayless, who has made a very lucrative living off being a carnival barker, is known to be one of the most aggressive members of the sports media, going after everyone from LeBron James to Luka Doncic.

Being that as it may, it's still nice to get a compliment from someone on the national level even if it is a little backhanded. During overtime of Saturday's game-three win over the Rockets, Bayless took time to compliment Lu Dort and Sam Presti for signing him.

Undrafted rookie Lu Dort (from ArizSt) continues to make Sam Presti look like a genius, doing a defensive number on former ArizSt star James Harden, frustrating him into fouling out... Yet if DHouse had just made his second FT, Rockets would've survived.

Yes, Danuel House did miss the second of two free throws, but Chris Paul also had the chance to win the game if he lay-up had gone in as the clock was expiring. But, let's not get distracted from what's important.

Dort is doing a number on Harden in game-two despite scoring 21 points, and his team getting the victory Harden was 5/16 from the field. While you say his brilliance in game three netting 38, you can Harden is frustrated by having to deal with Dort's physicality, and his ability to fight through picks.

Dort was mentioned as a possible draft choice for the Thunder last summer, but instead of using a pick on him, Presti got a bargain and inked him as a free agent.

Oklahoma City was able to put him on a two-way contract giving him time in both the G-league and the NBA. Dort was inserted into the starting lineup when Terrance Ferguson took a leave of absence and never relinquished his spot.

For Dort's efforts, he was rearward four-year contract. As far a Presti being a genius, he is the same guy that broke up Oklahoma City's original big three, fired Scott Brooks with a year remaining on his contract, and drafted Mitch McGarry.

But, he's also raked, the Clippers in a deal that not only stocked the Thunder with draft picks but also got you Shai Gilgous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. And so far that Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook deal is working out pretty good as well.

When judging anyone's body of work, you have to look at the whole picture, and the entire picture says, Bayless is right about Dort, and Presti, and even House.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.