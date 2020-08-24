SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Bayless: Dort Making Presti Look Like a Genius

Erik Gee

It's hard to impress Fox Sports's, Skip Bayless. Bayless, who has made a very lucrative living off being a carnival barker, is known to be one of the most aggressive members of the sports media, going after everyone from LeBron James to Luka Doncic. 

Being that as it may, it's still nice to get a compliment from someone on the national level even if it is a little backhanded.  During overtime of Saturday's game-three win over the Rockets, Bayless took time to compliment Lu Dort and Sam Presti for signing him.    

Undrafted rookie Lu Dort (from ArizSt) continues to make Sam Presti look like a genius, doing a defensive number on former ArizSt star James Harden, frustrating him into fouling out... Yet if DHouse had just made his second FT, Rockets would've survived.

Yes, Danuel House did miss the second of two free throws, but Chris Paul also had the chance to win the game if he lay-up had gone in as the clock was expiring. But, let's not get distracted from what's important.  

Dort is doing a number on Harden in game-two despite scoring 21 points, and his team getting the victory Harden was 5/16 from the field. While you say his brilliance in game three netting 38, you can Harden is frustrated by having to deal with Dort's physicality, and his ability to fight through picks. 

Dort was mentioned as a possible draft choice for the Thunder last summer, but instead of using a pick on him, Presti got a bargain and inked him as a free agent. 

Oklahoma City was able to put him on a two-way contract giving him time in both the G-league and the NBA. Dort was inserted into the starting lineup when Terrance Ferguson took a leave of absence  and never relinquished his spot. 

 For Dort's efforts, he was rearward four-year contract.  As far a Presti being a genius, he is the same guy that broke up Oklahoma City's original big three, fired Scott Brooks with a year remaining on his contract, and drafted Mitch McGarry. 

But, he's also raked, the Clippers in a deal that not only stocked the Thunder with draft picks but also got you Shai Gilgous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. And so far that Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook deal is working out pretty good as well. 

When judging anyone's body of work, you have to look at the whole picture, and the entire picture says, Bayless is right about Dort, and Presti, and even House. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steven Adams Update

Billy Donovan would not get specify if Steven Adams would play tomorrow in game four, we'll tell you how that affects the Thunder's game plan.

Erik Gee

Clutch Paul Gives Thunder New Life

The Thunder is back in the Western Conference Quarterfinals after a 119-107 win over the Rockets in overtime.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game Thee Live Blog

Join the conversation with us by clicking the comment box.

Erik Gee

Is Revenge too Much of a Motive for Paul?

Chris Paul gets a shot at playing his old team, but, would it have been better if the Thunder faced someone else in the first round?

Erik Gee

Westbrook Out, Donovan Finishes Third in Coach of the Year Voting

Russell Westbrook is listed as out for game three, plus Bill Donvan finishes third in coach of the Year voting and is the bubble wearing on the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Still Upbeat Despite Being Down 0-2

Billy Donovan and Darius Bazley say the Thunder is still positive despite being in an 0-2 hole to the Rockets. We'll also tell you what Donovan has to say about the Thunder's past carrying over to this team.

Erik Gee

Analysis: What The Thunder Must do to Win Game Three

Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee from Inside the Thunder breakdown Game two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals

Erik Gee

How Barbers Live Inside the NBA Bubble

https://www.si.com/nba/video/2020/08/20/barbers-inside-the-nba-bubble

erikgee08

Paul Shoulders Blame for Game Two Loss

Chris Paul takes the blame for the Thunder's loss in game two. We'll tell you if he's the one to blame.

Erik Gee

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 and Dort's Defense not Enough to Stop Rockets

Shai Gilgous-Alexander scores 31 and Lu Dort returns to hold James Harden to 5/16 from the floor, still, the Thunder are in a 0-2 hole. We'll tell you if they can climb back into this series.

Erik Gee