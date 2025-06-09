Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Blowing Out Pacers in Game 2

How social media reacted to Game 2 of the NBA Finals between OKC and Indiana. 

Derek Parker

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In Game 2 of the Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder played truer to their identity, using a two-way performance to coast to a double-digit win over the Pacers. One Indiana wouldn't be able to come back from.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played like his MVP self, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams returned to co-star form, and the Thunder defense was able to more effectively limit the Pacers' high-octane offense.

The Pacers nabbed Game 1 in striking fashion, with star guard Tyrese Haliburton nailing a last-second jumper to put Indiana ahead for the first time all game with just 0.3 on the clock. Now, the series is tied, 1-1, heading back to Indiana.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2 of the Finals:

