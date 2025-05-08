Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Crushing Nuggets in Game 2
How social media reacted to Oklahoma City tying its second round series with Denver.
In this story:
In Wednesday's Game 2 between the Thunder and Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City threw an early haymaker which Nikola Jokic and co. would never recover from as the home team coasted to a blowout win to tie the series.
Game 1 was effectively stolen via a late-game collapse from OKC. But the Thunder left zero to chance in the follow-up, essentially ending the game in the first half by scoring an all-time Playoffs record 87 points to lead by 31.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the architect of the Thunder's night, posting 34 points on 11-for-13 shooting with eight assists to finish with the highest single-game plus-minus since the inception of the stat at +51.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to a blowout Game 2:
Published