Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Crushing Nuggets in Game 2

How social media reacted to Oklahoma City tying its second round series with Denver.

Derek Parker

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In Wednesday's Game 2 between the Thunder and Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City threw an early haymaker which Nikola Jokic and co. would never recover from as the home team coasted to a blowout win to tie the series.

Game 1 was effectively stolen via a late-game collapse from OKC. But the Thunder left zero to chance in the follow-up, essentially ending the game in the first half by scoring an all-time Playoffs record 87 points to lead by 31.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the architect of the Thunder's night, posting 34 points on 11-for-13 shooting with eight assists to finish with the highest single-game plus-minus since the inception of the stat at +51.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to a blowout Game 2:

