Social Media Reacts to Historic OKC Thunder Comeback Over Grizzlies

How social media reacted to a wild Game 3 between Oklahoma City and Memphis.

Derek Parker

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) look on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
On Thursday night in Memphis, the Thunder and Grizzlies duked it out in one of the more wild postseason games in recent memory.

In Game 1, the Thunder took it to the Grizzlies, coasting to a 51-point blowout in Oklahoma City. In the first half in Game 3, the roles were reversed, with the Grizzlies instead cruising to a lead that would blossom as high as 29. Memphis caught fire from three early, and despite a game-ending Ja Morant injury late in the second quarter, would go into halftime with a 26-point lead.

The second half was all OKC, though, as little by little the Thunder would grind back into the contest, eventually tying it midway through the fourth. Oklahoma City would finally find its first lead with just minutes remaining in the game. The comeback would be the biggest in franchise history, and second-largest all-time in the postseason.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the game:

