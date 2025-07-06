Social Media Reacts to Nikola Topic OKC Thunder Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder began its Summer League sessions with a trip to Salt Lake City to battle the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. This evening's affair afforded the Thunder faithful a first look at No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Nikola Topic, after sitting out the entire 2024-25 campaign rehabbing an ACL injury.
Oklahoma City is the defending champs after ousting the Indiana Pacers in seven games during the 2025 NBA Finals, but not deprived of Summer fun. Topic is joined by fellow rookie Brooks Barnhizer as a new name to watch, along with returners Ajay Mitchell, Alex Ducas and Braden Carlson who lead the way.
As always, there are plenty of under-the-radar standouts eyeing a G League chance, such as Chris Youngblood, whose scoring outburst in the second frame helped Oklahoma City against Memphis.
However, all eyes were on Topic in his first NBA action and he started out with a bang collecting a couple of stelas in the blink of an eye. Throughout the night, the lottery pick looked capable as an off-ball defender while laboring at times with screen navigation –– to be expected with his prospect profile and coming off such an injury.
On the offensive end, the vision was clear with what the guard could bring to Oklahoma City. He consistently netted paint touches for the Thunder offense which led to attempts at the rim and kickouts to shooters to keep OKC's offense in a groove.
While it is just one game, that didn't stop social media from overreacting.
Topic finished with 14 points, a rebound, four assists and two steals on 6-11 shooting from the floor including 2-4 from beyond the arc as Oklahoma City falls to Memphis.