OKC Blue Winning Streak Snapped Despite Brooks Barnhizer Double-Double

As the OKC Blue arrived in Austin, they were riding a three game winning streak to get back to .500 on the season. Against the red-hot Spurs, the Blue fell by six points, 106-100, to snap their longest winning streak of the year and drop the front-end of this baseball style series.

The Oklahoma City Blue continue to play much improved basketball as they settle into this season led by new bench boss Daniel Dixon, seeing six players in double-figures and everyone who logged a minute of action got in the score column on Friday night. The Blue made a late fourth quarter surge to get back in this game, as has been their motto all year of continuing to fight the length of the contest, even outscoring the Spurs in the final frame 33-23.

Ultimately, The Blue lost the rebounding battle (52-46) but won the turnover battle (17-13). The Spurs were red-hot from beyond the arc all game converting at a 58.6% clip from beyond the arc which included a 3-for-4 final frame from downtown to help aid Austin in this win. The big difference? The Spurs nailed 70% of their freebies while the Blue only made 53% of their shots at the charity stripe.

In this game, Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Brooks Barnhizer logged a double-double and flirted with another triple-double. The rookie swingman posted 12 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and three blocks while shooting 40% from the floor but 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and a +3 in the contest.

Former NBA First Round pick Dariq Whitehead continues to find his groove with the OKC Blue, going for 17 points off the bench and coupling that with three assists and as many rebounds and a steal, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc and 6-for-13 overall.

Malevey Leons, who had a cup of coffee with the OKC Thunder a year ago, continues to stuff the stat sheet to the tune of 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a jaw-dropping five blocks in this game making 50% of his shots from the floor.

This game did include multiple noteworthy absences with the Austin Spurs missing former Thunder two-way guard Adam Flagler and the Blue missing Buddy Boehiem, Jazmin Gortman and Payton Sandfort. Barnhizer was the lone two-way player assigned to this game with Chris Youngblood and Branden Carlson staying back with the varsity club on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Blue wrap up the road trip with a second game against the Austin Spurs on Nov. 30 before enjoying half a week off and returning to action in front of the home crowd on Dec. 4 against the Osceola Magic for a nine-game home stand that spans the entire month of December and into the first week of January.