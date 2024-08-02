Social Reacts to 'Olympic Shai' Gilgeous-Alexander After Strong Performance
Canada basketball -- led by Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- advanced to 3-0 in Group A of the Olympic Tournament on Friday as they took down Spain.
In the contest, Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points and had a highlight play where he had a steal followed by a slam -- adding some flash and channeling his inner Michael Jordan by sticking his tongue out along the way. Of course, this surfaced on social media with fans around the world reacting to the play.
Advancing to 3-0 in group play is impressive for the Thunder superstar and the rest of Canada, including Thunder guard Lu Dort, as the group was labeled the toughest the second it was announced.
Through three contests, the Thunder superstar is averaging 19.0 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander was No. 5 in voting for MVP in 2023, followed by being the runner-up for the award last season.
It's safe to say that if the Thunder can get this feisty version of Gilgeous-Alexander, the superstar could position himself to win the MVP award while Oklahoma City could easily become a 60-win team.
To make life easier for Gilgeous-Alexander -- players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren should each take a leap to become closer to being labeled star talents and the rest of the supporting cast, which is one of the youngest among contenders, will suit him perfectly to maximize his game.
Needless to say, Gilgeous-Alexander starring for Team Canada must leave Thunder fans in the United States torn as to who to cheer for -- their home country or their favorite franchise's star player. Add Dort to the mix on Team Canada, and it's very easy for Thunder fans to root for them.
Basketball fans around the world are able to get their viewing fix in as Olympic basketball is being played, because these are typically the slowest days of the sport's calendar. Gilgeous-Alexander is making sure the Thunder fans, in particular, have a good product to watch and follow until training camp tips off this fall.
