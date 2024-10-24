Star Thunder Guard has Intriguing Offensive Matchup in Opening Game
Ahead of OKC's opening game against the Denver Nuggets, star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a suitable defensive matchup, providing many scoring opportunities.
More than likely, Gilgeous-Alexander will be defended by guard Christian Braun or forward Aaron Gordon to start possessions. Both are quality defenders, but containing Gilgeous-Alexander is a different experience.
Braun is a smaller guard and not as physical as Gordon, but has fast hands and can slide his feet faster. Braun averaged under half a steal a game in the preseason and averaged exactly half a steal last season. He is known for his intensity on both sides of the ball, as well as being a disruptor on defense.
Gordon has evolved his role for the Nuggets in recent years, becoming a glue guy on offense and defense. He is much bigger, standing at 6-foot-8. He is by no means as fast as Braun, but a staple of Gordon's playstyle is his athleticism. That makes everything on defense much easier and because of that, he's one of Denver's best players on defense.
Throwing Gordon at Gilgeous-Alexander might be the Nuggets' best bet to contain him. He is much more physical than Braun and is harder to get past. Braun might be more functional off the ball, but Gilgeous-Alexander is the most dangerous in isolation scenarios.
A combination of the two could also work to contain Gilgeous-Alexander. A mix of speed and fast hands, as well as a physical defender who is bigger than him, would provide a versatility that would make Gilgeous-Alexander adjust on the fly.
Gilgeous-Alexander has evolved into a three-level scorer entering his seventh season in the NBA, which makes it a challenge for any standout defensive player to guard him. He's made a conscious effort to improve his looks and efficiency from the perimeter, which were glaring in the preseason. He shot 63.6% from the three-point line on 3.7 attempts per game in the preseason slate of games, leading the team.
Stopping Gilgeous-Alexander in isolation scenarios should be the focus for any game plan trying to stop him, so preventing him from receiving the ball might be opposing teams' best bet. If the Thunder star gets hot and is lighting up the Nuggets, throwing Braun on him to keep him from getting touches would be a nice switch-up. Gordon presents as the best on-ball option.
The two squads tip-off at 9 p.m CT on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.
