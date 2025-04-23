Star Trio Leads OKC Thunder to Game 2 Victory Over Memphis Grizzlies
After handling business in game one of the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder followed it up with a 118-99 victory over the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
In a true test of grit and effort, the Thunder ultimately came out on top. A hot start was thwarted late in the third quarter, which would test Oklahoma City and they eventually delivered the necessary response to close out the game and go up 2-0 in the series.
A slow start for the Grizzlies on offense really benefited the Thunder. After starting the game going 3-for-20 from the field, the Thunder quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead, which they held onto for the rest of the first half.
A 46.2% three-point shooting half also didn't hurt. Forward Chet Holmgren knocked down three, while Alex Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort all made two. A joint effort on offense helped propel OKC to a large first-half lead, leaving Memphis searching for answers at halftime for the second straight game.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 12 points in the opening half of the game. Oklahoma City's star trio continued their offensive momentum in the second half, with Gilgeous-Alexander finishing with 27, Holmgren with 20 and Williams with 24.
Once again, Gilgeous-Alexander did not have his best game. He went 10-for-29 from the field and 3-for-10 from three, struggling at moments to get his classic mid-range shot to fall. Luckily for OKC, Williams and Holmgren had excellent games to help carry the scoring load.
Like usual, the Thunder defense was overwhelming. It forced 14 turnovers and did it during crucial parts of the game, using those possessions to advance a lead or stop a Memphis run. In moments where it looked like the game was slipping away from the Oklahoma City Thunder, they used defense and turnovers to regain momentum.
There might be a size disadvantage in favor of the Grizzlies, but OKC's rebounding performance in game two was crucial to an eventual victory. Oklahoma City finished with 54 rebounds compared to Memphis's 43, also beating them in the offensive rebounding category 15-0. Despite the eight-seed having big Zach Edey down low, the OKC still reigned supreme in rebounding the ball.
When the perimeter shooting of the Thunder cooled off in the second half, the score quickly narrowed. Memphis got its deficit down to eight points midway through the third quarter, making the game more competitive and setting up for an entertaining fourth quarter. OKC bounced back thanks to some tough buckets from Gilgeous-Alexander and company.
In need of a late-game run, Caruso and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe helped the Thunder go on a 9-0 run, which was capped off by an emphatic Cason Wallace windmill dunk. That put the game out of reach and allowed the home squad to coast to victory.
For the Memphis Grizzlies, it was Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant who led the way in scoring. Jackson finished with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting and Morant 23 on 10-for-25 shooting. Guard Desmond Bane also finished with 19.
Game three of the series between the Thunder and Grizzlies tips off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 24, on the road in Memphis.