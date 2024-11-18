Stiles Points: Dillon Jones Gives Boost to Short Handed Thunder
"0-0 mentality", "cost-benefit", "stacking days" if you spend enough time listening to Oklahoma City's head coach you may just turn into a Mark Daigneault-ism robot. At the very least, you will see the game of basketball better.
At a certain point, these cliche's become predictable, media members phrase questions with the understanding that Daigneault's juke box is going to play the hits it is just a matter of which classic will be punched.
However, when you implement these phrases, ideologies and philosophies while watching the Thunder play, the plan becomes much clearer.
So when rookie Dillon Jones trotted to the scorers' table in the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks with the game in the balance and Oklahoma City needing a spark - it wasn't a true surprise. That decision falls into another Daigneault-ism, "stress testing," as seen in vol. 2 of his collection.
Sure, Jones to that point of his career had been expectedly shaky. Making the jump from the mid-major to the NBA with a position change thrown in wasn't the perfect receipe for microwave success.
At times the game was simply too fast for him and his play was too clunky to thrive. However, with the Thunder down Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams someone had to step up.
That someone on Sunday, was the Weber State rookie. Not only did Jones turned in a career high 12 points, two rebounds and three assists while going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. For the first time in his young NBA career, Jones had more good than bad in his minutes log.
"I thought he brought great energy to the game...When he went in there, he amped it up, he brought great physicality, he made good plays on offense, he kept the ball moving and he gave us a spark on offense," Daigneault said following the Mavericks game.
Jones was critical in the short roll once Dallas began blitzing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeping the ball in rhythm leading to assists and hockey assists. The rookie also had multiple great cuts that lead to easy points for himself and at times a stagnant offense to get the car back on the road for the Thunder.
Defensively, Jones adapted on the fly. After trying to jump an entry pass to Daniel Gafford where the rookie came up empty leading to an easy lay up the 6-foot-6 235 pound swingman utilized his frame a lot better. His ability to wall up at the ring helped deter shots and gave the Thunder a fighting chance down low.
"He is getting his feet wet, getting more comfortable. he is better than he has been playing," Gilgeous-Alexander Said on Jones, "It is a lot for a rookie, the game comes at you so fast...especially when you are on a winning team. He is doing a great job, he is keeping his head, he is getting better, that's all you can ask for."
Perhaps this game will spark more quality minutes for the 23-year-old, but if nothing else it is a step in the right direction for the first-round pick.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder saw PJ Washington once again explode for 27 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and a block. The streaky at best shooter turned in 75 percent from beyond the arc and 53 percent from the floor.
- Lu Dort continued his hot streak offensively going 4-for-9 from distance and making the best decisions of his career with the ball in his hands.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted MVP numbers yet again going for 36 points, eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and as many blocks..
Song of the Day: Excuse Me (I Think I've Got a Heartache) by Buck Owens.
