Stiles Points: Don't Make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Normal, He Isn't
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned a 105-99 win over the Orlando Magic to push its record to 21-5, with a six game winning streak due to Tuesday's loss not counting in the NBA standings. In this game, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for 35 points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks on 57 percent from the floor, 1-for-5 from deep and 4-for-4 at the line.
So what? Many close Thunder fans will say upon hearing that box score. Glazing over as this is the norm for Gilgeous-Alexander, who is cruising his way to his third straight top-five finish in MVP voting. However, it is important to not let these games feel normal.
What the front-runner for the MVP award is doing right now, is nothing short of special. In the first half of this game he posted 24 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the floor, giving him a cushion for a poor third frame - both from himself and the team.
Gilgeous-Alexander is still new to the NBA at large, even the talking heads unable to articulate his game still viewing him as an up-and-comer rather than a superstar mainstay, which has has been for three years.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has the most 35-plus point games on five or less free throw attempts in the NBA this season. He is the only player this year to post his Thursday statline or better, getting it done in every arena, not just scoring.
As the max contract guard dances with Goga Bitadze on an island working his way to the paint capped off with a step-through layup it is still jaw-dropping despite the consistency. When Gilgeous-Alexander raises up on the baseline for a fadeaway jumper that leaves his hand even or behind the backboard before splashing home, it is still worth celebrating.
Sure, he does those things all the time, but few on this earth can replicate it. It is Gilgeous-Alexander's norm, not the NBA's.
As people frantically attempt to poke holes in this young Thuner team or race to point to Gilgeous-Alexander's quality teammates after each game, despite this being the expected result it is still worth appreciating.
Stiles Points:
- Jalen Williams continued to struggle offensively, laboring his way to 11 points on 15 shots made prettier by his offensive explosion. The OKC Thunder rising star has to handle physical defenders better, initiating contact and bumping defenders off their spots to free up clean looks.
- Alex Caruso had one of his best offensive games, shooting without hesitation and playing off the catch well. The Thunder defensive ace went 3-for-7 from beyond the arc to the tune of 11 points off the pine. Caruso has to parlay this game into a sustained stretch of quality offense. When he does, the Thunder will be able to up its overall performance on that end, taking pressure off the rim with respectable shooting.
- Aaron Wiggins was thrusted back into the rotation with a game-high +17 plus/minus. Oklahoam City won his minutes on the floor thanks to how he can contribute on the offensive end while being opportunistic defensively to collect two steals and a block - making up for his lackluster point of attack defense.
- Cason Wallace was back in the first five, doing a great job at finding space around the starters to thrive on offense while lacking down a Magic team depleted of scorers.
Song of the Day: Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney
