Stiles Points: Kristaps Porzingis Laid Out the Blueprint for Chet Holmgren
As Kristaps Porzingis dazzled in his NBA Finals debut posting a jaw-dropping 20 points in as many minutes, hauling in six rebounds and swatting three shots all while hiring eight of his 13 shots including a pair of triples on four attempts - it was easy to get swept up in the storyline of his return to the hardwood after being shelved since April 29.
However, there is a deeper story - at least in Oklahoma City - of Porzingis’ triumph. The former top-five pick was lauded for his unicorn potential entering the draft as a seven-footer with guard like skills who needed to fill out his frame a bit. The same way Chet Holmgren was described entering the 2022 NBA Draft.
Holmgren had a spectacular rookie season making an instant impact to lift the Thunder to a 57 win season with their first playoff series victory since 2016.
As Oklahoma City was ousted in the second round, their young core was left with lessons to learn and study up for in summer school. With Holmgren hitting the floor with NBA legends this offseason, he can learn a lot by watching this year’s NBA Finals.
Porzingis displayed a quick-trigger ready to pour in buckets on the offensive end with the same defensive awareness and intensity Holmgren has already demonstrated in his career.
An area the Gonzaga product lacks behind is developing Porzingis’ confidence on the offensive end. Far too often is the matchup nightmare willing to swing the rock without so much of a glance at the rim.
While it is great to be unselfish, as a top scoring threat on the roster there’s a delicate balance between hunting shots, shot chucking and passing up chances. Not having this tight rope mastered in year one is no cause for corner, but Porzingis is a shining example of how to accomplish this feat next to talented perimeter scorers. In the Celtics’ case Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, in the Thunder’s case Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
There should be nothing short of resounding confidence that Holmgren will continuously improve this taking shots tango. The 22-year-old has a near unmatched work ethic with a ton of untapped potential.
As Boston continues to dominate with their five-out offense, many around Oklahoma City should feel even more encouraged by the route Mark Daigneault’s squad is taking.
