Team Canada Outlasts Team Australia Despite Josh Giddey's Hot Start
On Tuesday Morning, the people of Oklahoma City did not need coffee to get out of bed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's mid-range buckets were the jolt of energy needed too get out of bed as Team Canada faced off with Team Australia in a matchup of two unbeaten teams in Group A - what is being referred to as the Group of Death.
To make matters more interesting, this was the first time Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey have faced off as foes since the OKC Thunder shipped the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Windy City in favor of Alex Caruso.
Giddey got the party started with one of the most impressive quarters of his basketball career - putting up ten points in the opening frame which led him to 15 point, four rebound and three assist half capped off by a jaw-dropping side-step triple.
This output pushed the Boomers ahead 49-45 at intermission, where Canada would've been out of sorts without Gilgeous-Alexander's 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting before intermission - plagued with foul trouble, the superstar was more limited on first-half minutes.
After double-digit lead changes in the first half, the third quarter was much of the same for each side - All that changed out of the locker room was a more physical approach from Team Canada defensively to help slow the Boomers.
Eventually, Canada saw their lead swell to double digits before a strong run put them down just four points - that was a microcosm of this game. An airtight back-and-forth affair with neither side able to establish separation.
Entering the Final Frame, Team Canada controlled just a two-point game. A strong run by Team Canada, especially with help from RJ Barrett, earned them an 11-point lead mid-way through the fourth period.
It was a testament to Team Canada's depth as they outlasted the Boomers, and more importantly to Lu Dort. The defensive ace helped hold Giddey to just four second-half points seeing the 21-year-old end with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a trio of turnovers.
Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander wrapped up the contest with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, a trio of steals and a pair of blocks in a game where the superstar helped his team control the contest down the stretch.
