Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Preseason Loss To Pacers
The OKC Thunder lost its fourth of six preseason outings 116-101 to the Indiana Pacers Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Thunder fall to a 2-2 record in preseason play.
This matchup is the first between the two since Game 7 in the NBA Finals 111 days ago in Paycom Center. On Thursday, Oct. 23, this matchup will act as the season opener for Indiana and the second game of the season for OKC.
The Thunder only had 10 active players who made the trip up to Indianapolis, but this number shrank to eight after Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe suffered injuries in the first half and did not return.
The Thunder trailed 62-58 to the Pacers at halftime. It was a competitive showing between the thin Thunder roster and a Pacers team sitting three of their projected opening night starters in Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith.
Missing Joe and Mitchell in the second half, while sitting Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, proved to be enough for the Pacers to run away with the game in the second half. Indiana outscored OKC 29-17 in the third quarter.
The Thunder made a slight push back into the game in the fourth, but only won the quarter by one point, 26-25, losing 116-101.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's loss to the Pacers.
1. Ajay Mitchell looks great in preseason debut, but an injury cuts it short
Mitchell had to wait for his 2025-26 preseason debut after a stellar showing in NBA Summer League in July. He made his time on the court count until an ankle roll spoiled his night.
The second-year guard scored 16 points on six-of-eight shooting, along with two steals and three assists in his 15 minutes of action. He looked comfortable running the Thunder offense and is poised for a big role this season if the injury is not serious.
Mitchell missed OKC's first three preseason games with an ankle injury.
2. Chris Youngblood continues to splash threes
Youngblood had another strong preseason showing against the Pacers, scoring 25 points on six-of-11 shooting, while grabbing five rebounds and assisting on three shots. The rookie out of Alabama hit four three-pointers on nine attempts, showing his potential as a catch-and-shoot threat.
Youngblood's 25-point outing was his second time scoring 20 or more points in four appearances. He continues to make his case heard for the Thunder's final two-way roster spot.
Shooting is something every team needs, and with injuries to multiple key spot-up shooters, Youngblood could be a useful addition.
3. Injuries continue to pile up on Thunder
The injury bug has started early this season for the Thunder, with four key rotation players suffering injuries since the beginning of training camp and Jalen Williams still recovering from offseason wrist surgery.
Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic, and now Joe and Mitchell have picked up injuries. The Thunder are more equipped than any other team to combat an injury crisis.
OKC dealt with key injuries throughout the regular season last year, and cruised to 68 wins regardless. As a team built behind depth, the "next man up" mentality will be in play.
If injuries continue to stack up, however, it could become catastrophic for the reigning champions.
The Thunder return to the hardwood Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game can be streamed on Peacock.