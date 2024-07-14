Three Takeaways from the OKC Thunder's Las Vegas Summer League Opener
On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played its first game of the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League.
While the Thunder were defeated in convincing fashion, a few young players still had encouraging performances, which is much more important for the organization in a Summer League setting.
One thing that may have slowed down OKC's offense was Ousmane Dieng being sidelined for the remained of the Summer League after a strong closing performance in Salt Lake City earlier this week.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma City's Las Vegas Summer League opener.
Flagler finds his rhythm
After a few solid performances in Salt Lake City, Adam Flagler was the Thunder's leading scorer on Friday night, tallying 23 points and adding one steal while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 6-of-7 from 3-point range.
Additionally, the 6-foot-3 guard only turned the ball over once in his 28 minutes on the floor.
Spending most of the 2023-24 season with the OKC Blue, Flagler will likely play on a two-way deal or in the G League for the majority of his second year as a pro. The Thunder do have one roster spot still open, however, which could go to Flagler due to the Baylor product's perimeter shooting potential and command of the floor.
Do it all DJ
Rookie wing Dillon Jones also had a solid game on Saturday night after a few good outings in Salt Lake City.
The first round pick recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Jones continues to show why is a good fit for the Thunder's scheme due to his offensive versatility, which can be seen in his ability to pass, rebound, handle the ball and play on the perimeter.
One of the Weber State product's shortcomings in college was his 3-point shot, but Jones has had multiple games that should give Thunder observers confidence that the Columbia, SC, native can develop into a decent shooter, especially under renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland.
Mitchell continues to impress
Another one of Oklahoma City's Salt Lake City stars, Ajay Mitchell, had another decent performance on Saturday night.
The No. 38 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft notched 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Mitchell's perimeter shooting ability continues to show in the Summer League, which should give him a chance to be one of the OKC Blue's premier players this season. Playing on a two-way contract, the UC Santa Barbara product has the chance to work his way into an even more prominent position in the organization if he can continue to develop on defense, as a shooter and as a playmaker.
