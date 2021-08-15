Three Takeaways From the Thunder’s Summer League Loss to the Pacers

Down their two first round picks, Oklahoma City took on the Pacers in their fourth NBA Summer League contest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their third straight Summer League game on Saturday, falling 95-61 in their worst loss of the summer.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss:

Hoard, Robinson-Earl Lead Thunder in Loss

Jaylen Hoard and Jerome Robinson-Earl paced the Thunder on Friday, combining for 29 points.

Hoard, one of the Blue’s top performers, finished with a team-high 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor.

Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points, ten rebounds, two assists and a block.

Indiana Rookie Duarte Continues Hot Streak

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte put on another solid Summer League performance, torching the Thunder for 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

Duarte hit three of his four attempted 3-pointers, finishing with a +22 plus-minus.

Duarte was selected 13th overall out of Oregon.

Shaky Shooting Mars Thunder Performance

Oklahoma City reverted back to its poor shooting form Saturday, shooting just 21-for-68 overall in its 24-point loss to Indiana.

Following a poor showing on Wednesday, the Thunder bounced back with a solid offensive performance Friday against the Warriors.

Saturday, though, they returned back to their streaky ways.

OKC shot just 33 percent against New Orleans on Wednesday.

