Three Takeaways From the Thunder’s Summer League Loss to the Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their third straight Summer League game on Saturday, falling 95-61 in their worst loss of the summer.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss:
Hoard, Robinson-Earl Lead Thunder in Loss
Jaylen Hoard and Jerome Robinson-Earl paced the Thunder on Friday, combining for 29 points.
Hoard, one of the Blue’s top performers, finished with a team-high 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor.
Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points, ten rebounds, two assists and a block.
Indiana Rookie Duarte Continues Hot Streak
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte put on another solid Summer League performance, torching the Thunder for 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
Duarte hit three of his four attempted 3-pointers, finishing with a +22 plus-minus.
Duarte was selected 13th overall out of Oregon.
Shaky Shooting Mars Thunder Performance
Oklahoma City reverted back to its poor shooting form Saturday, shooting just 21-for-68 overall in its 24-point loss to Indiana.
Following a poor showing on Wednesday, the Thunder bounced back with a solid offensive performance Friday against the Warriors.
Saturday, though, they returned back to their streaky ways.
OKC shot just 33 percent against New Orleans on Wednesday.
