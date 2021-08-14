NBA Summer League: Thunder Set To Play Spurs In Final Game

After playing their first four scheduled summer league games, the OKC Thunder are set to play the San Antonio Spurs in their fifth and final game.

Over the past week, all 30 NBA teams have been participating in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Each team was scheduled to play four games, with the results of those impacting their fifth and final contest.

The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game, while everyone else will be matched up based on standings for their final game.

With that in mind, Oklahoma City had a rough outing in summer league, with their top two draft picks missing the majority of the tournament.

On Saturday evening, it was announced that the Thunder’s fifth and final game would be against the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, August 16, OKC will play their last game before the preseason at 4PM Central on NBA TV.

While Josh Giddey has missed all but five minutes of NBA Summer League, perhaps Monday’s closing game will be an opportunity to come back from his ankle injury to perform.

