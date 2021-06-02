Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Josh Hall

An intriguing prospect on both ends of the court, Thunder forward Josh Hall's rookie season left much to be desired.

Plagued by injury for much of the season, Hall was tough to evaluate, but showed some promise at just 20-years-old.

Here is SI Thunder's grade for the two-way forward:

Nick Crain’s Grade: C-

Josh Hall took a unique path to the NBA, forgoing college and going straight from high school to the pros after a post-graduate season at Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina. With that in mind, his leap into the NBA was quite the transition during his rookie season in OKC on a two-way contract.

It’s tough to truly evaluate Hall’s season, as it was full of injuries, removing him from the floor far too often. He only played in 21 games during the 2020-21 season and also missed the majority of the G League bubble experience due to injury.

The 20-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest this season while shooting a poor 10.8 percent from three and 50.0 percent from the free throw line on a small sample size. With a 6-foot-9 frame, there’s optimism he could be a solid player down the road, but Hall is still too raw to tell.

Hall capped of his rookie season with a 25 point, ten rebounds double-double performance against the LA Clippers.

Although he went undrafted, Josh Hall was the No. 42 overall recruit in the 2020 ESPN Top 100. He’s got the talent to make it in this league, but needs more court time to get acquainted.

Derek Parker’s Grade: C

A hard rookie season to evaluate due to injures, Josh Hall had few highs and plenty of lows in his first NBA season.

An interesting case coming into the league, Hall decided to forgo college and instead finished his final pre-professional year at Moravian Prep in North Carolina.

The bright side of Hall’s season showed off his natural offensive ability. He can slip and slide to the basket with ease, and is a natural at drawing contact.

Hall got to the line 44 times in limited minutes in 22 games.

Hall’s lows include his 3-point shooting, decision making and consistency, all of which can be written off on an injury-plagued, jitter filled season.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of growing room for Hall to do at just 20-years-old. He’s got a lengthy frame and shows potential on the offensive end.