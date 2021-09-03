Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Pivotal Third Year Ahead

Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley could solidify himself as a star in his third season, or continue down his current path.

Year three feels like a make or break year for Thunder forward Darius Bazley.

The expectations have been unfairly high thus far for Bazley, who was essentially selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Most prospects outside the top 20 wouldn’t have lofty expectations, but with a 6-foot-8 frame, 7-foot wingspan and ability to generate looks from range, Bazley’s were.

Occasionally, the tools are tangible for the young forward.

The most obvious way for Bazley to solidify himself as a reputable NBA starter, or even jump into the young star category, would be to improve his shooting.

He shot just 39 percent from the field and 29 percent from three on 5.2 attempts.

But after a terribly inefficient season that featured the fourth worst true shooting percentage among players scoring at least 725 points, even efficiency near the rim and from the paint would be a welcome sight for Thunder fans.

There’s been promising flashes for Bazely, most notably his end to last season.

After coming back from a moderately serious injury, Bazely averaged 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 40 percent shooting from the floor and 29 percent shooting from three. It wasn’t incredible play by any means, but there was visibly improvement.

Bazley is also still just 21-years-old, with plenty of time to continue to grow and develop within himself.

Nevertheless, year three feels like an important chapter in the story of Darius Bazley’s career.

